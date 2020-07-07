Feds Back Yakama Tribe In Reservation Boundary Dispute

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The United States on Monday urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's finding that a tract of disputed Washington state land is part of the Yakama Tribe's reservation, going against the position of Washington's Klickitat County. The government argued that the land, known as "Tract D," is part of the Yakama Reservation in an amicus brief for a case regarding the Yakama Tribe's jurisdiction over criminal cases involving members. An 1854 treaty map recovered in 1930 makes the boundaries clear, the government said. "Since the rediscovery of the treaty map in 1930, much of the confusion about the boundaries...

