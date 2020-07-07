Staffing Co., Manufacturer Sued For Race Bias In Placements

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A temporary staffing agency and an Illinois manufacturer have unlawfully passed up African Americans in favor of mainly Hispanic workers for job assignments and permanent job placement, a proposed class claimed in federal court Monday. Indiana resident Kieona Knighten claims in her suit that Assemblers Inc., which manufactures and packages food, exercised its authority to select the characteristics of workers whom staffing agencies including Total Staffing Solutions Inc. would or would not assign to work at its facility. Total Staffing, in turn, failed to assign African American workers to Assemblers' facility in Bedford Park, Illinois, because the agency was "complying with...

