Midyear Report: The Biggest Legal Ethics Moments So Far

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the headlines and just about everything else this year, there has still been plenty happening in the world of legal ethics. Among some of the bigger stories were the culmination of an unusual probe into a questionable lawyer fee award in a $300 million settlement and a major court setback for a New York watchdog group created to keep prosecutors in check. Here, Law360 recaps those and other big events from the first half of 2020. Another Chapter Closed in the State Street Fee Debacle The long, strange legal fee fight in a class suit against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS