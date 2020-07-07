DC Circ. Kills Residents' Challenge To Ga. Airport Expansion

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday tossed a challenge by a small Georgia airport's neighbors who fought the Federal Aviation Administration concerning the airport's expansion, deciding that the residents could not show they had been injured by the government's actions. The FAA's challenged actions were either withdrawn or are no longer being pursued, depriving the nearby residents of standing to continue their claims that the government violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws, U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote for a unanimous panel. The residents, who say expanding the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport could harm their ability to enjoy the...

