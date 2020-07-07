Texas Panel Says Incomplete Appeal Sinks Prozac Death Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday denied a Houston-area man's bid to revive his wrongful death and medical malpractice suit accusing a doctor and psychiatric practice group of causing his wife's overdose death, ruling that he improperly appealed the lower court's dismissal of the case. A three-judge Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel in Houston said in a short opinion that the man, Tri Vo, didn't "challenge each independent ground" Dr. Vaidynath Iyer and Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates PLLC asserted in their motion to dismiss his suit under the Texas Medical Liability Act, which allows defendants to move for dismissal if the...

