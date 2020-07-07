Resideo Brass Accused Of Misrepresenting Honeywell Spinoff

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Resideo Technologies Inc. investor filed a derivative lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware federal court alleging the company's officers misled the public about the financial ramifications of its 2018 spinoff from Honeywell, resulting in a significant stock price drop when the company's financial woes were revealed. Jawad A. Ayaz, acting on behalf of an investor trust, filed the suit against Resideo and certain of its former and current officers asserting multiple claims, including that they breached their fiduciary duties, mismanaged the company and misrepresented the spinoff's impact. "The negative impacts of the spin-off on Resideo were far more significant and pervasive than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS