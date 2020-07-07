Ill. Hospital Can't Appeal Spine Surgery Suit's Timelieness

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel said Monday that a lower court shouldn't have granted an interlocutory appeal in a medical malpractice case against an Illinois hospital accused of providing the plaintiff negligent care after his spinal surgery. Of the three questions certified for the appellate court to review, one raised no grounds for a substantial difference of opinion, and the other two required "a mere application of the law to the particular facts of the case," the court said in an unpublished opinion. Questions that require applying the law to the particular facts of this case fall outside the scope of the...

