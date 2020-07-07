Sens. Urge DOD To Speed Up Turkey Removal From F-35 Work

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators is urging the U.S. Department of Defense to speed up efforts to remove Turkey from the F-35 program, raising concerns in a letter released Tuesday that Turkish suppliers are still providing parts for the fighter jets despite a congressional prohibition. Lawmakers had cut Turkey out of the F-35 program — both from receiving the fighter jet and from providing any "material support" to the program — in a clause in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, after it purchased a Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system. U.S. officials had argued that operating the F-35 and the S-400 together could...

