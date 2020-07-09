Haynes And Boone Nabs Ex-Davis Wright Patent Pro In SF

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has brought on a former Davis Wright Tremaine LLP partner with three decades of experience in patent prosecution to its new San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Philip Albert recently joined as a partner in Haynes and Boone's intellectual property practice group, the firm said in a statement this week. Albert was previously at Davis Wright's San Francisco office, where he worked as a partner for more than seven years. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. "I was drawn to Haynes and Boone by the broad-based support and...

