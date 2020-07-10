Credit Suisse Hits Back In London Against $100M MBS Suit

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse has argued that an investor's $100 million fraud suit misrepresented the facts of its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the sale of mortgage-backed securities, saying it had not admitted to dishonest misconduct in the deal. Credit Suisse claims that an investment vehicle has distorted the facts of the bank's $5.3 billion deal with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2017. (AP) Credit Suisse claims in defense documents dated June 30 that Loreley Financing (Jersey) No 30 Ltd. has distorted the facts of the $5.3 billion deal it reached with the DOJ in 2017. The Swiss bank is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS