Duane Morris Adds Financing Partner To Chicago Office

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has added a partner to the corporate practice of its Chicago office who formerly practiced at Mayer Brown LLP, who will advise investment fund sponsors and managers on a variety of financing transactions. Anastasia Kaup joined Duane Morris earlier in July as a corporate practice partner after working as an associate at Mayer Brown for about four years. Her work involves advising clients about investment options at all stages of a fund's life cycle, helping clients navigate restructurings and other out-of-court distress situations. Kaup told Law360 that Duane Morris had been looking to enhance its Windy City roster...

