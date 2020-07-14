Clashes Erupt Nationwide Over High Court's Abortion Ruling

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Federal courts across the country are refereeing a flurry of fights over whether a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling — on the surface a victory for abortion rights — actually makes it much harder to invalidate anti-abortion laws. The conflicting views of the ruling two weeks ago in June Medical Services v. Russo have been hitting court dockets in litigation involving state restrictions on abortion providers as well as federal limits on abortion drugs, and some courts have already issued opinions interpreting the high court's ruling. "It seems to me that this means there will be lower courts [in] disagreement, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS