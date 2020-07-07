CVS Forced Customers To Buy Overdose Drug, Suit Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A California woman is suing CVS Pharmacy Inc. in state court, alleging it illegally forced her to buy drugs for reversing an opioid overdose before filling her prescription for painkillers. In a proposed class action filed Thursday, Lisa L. Lee alleges that after she broke her nose in March, she was prescribed hydrocodone-acetaminophen, a painkiller that contains an opioid, and went to CVS to have it filled. She was also given a prescription for Narcan, which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. While at CVS, Lee alleges the pharmacy told her it could not legally fill the prescription for painkillers if...

