Anesthesiology Group Keeps Win In Trial Over Patient's Death

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to disturb a verdict in favor of an anesthesiology practice sued over the death of a 21-year-old nasal surgery patient, saying the trial court was fine not admitting into evidence a document that allegedly discussed the hospital's "code blue" call for the patient. Patient William Goldhammer died after going in for surgery in December 2012 to address his deviated septum and sinusitis. While he was being given anesthesia by staff of Lincoln Anesthesiology Group PC he stopped breathing, and was eventually put on life support. His family said there was a critical...

