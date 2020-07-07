Silver Co. Investors Want $13M Atty Fees In $41.5M Settlement

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Investors in a Canadian silver company have asked a California federal judge to award them over $13 million in attorney fees following a $41.5 million deal to settle allegations the company failed to disclose millions in tax liabilities. Although the investors were able to settle their class action with the company, the attorneys representing the class incurred major expenses litigating the dispute over claims that Silver Wheaton Corp. failed to disclose about $207 million in Canadian tax liabilities, according to a memorandum filed Monday. Because of the substantial risk the attorneys and investors took seeking relief, they should be compensated for...

