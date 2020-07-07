Ex-Beck Redden Atty To Lead Yetter Coleman Appellate Group

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Houston-based trial and appellate boutique Yetter Coleman LLP has hired a partner from Beck Redden LLP to lead its appellate practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Connie H. Pfeiffer took over the leadership role from Reagan Simpson, who guided the group for a decade and will remain at the firm as an administrative partner. Pfeiffer's practice focuses on business disputes, legal malpractice, and statutory and procedural issues, and she has represented both plaintiffs and defendants on appeal. Pfeiffer left Beck Redden after nearly 16 years there and said the chance to lead an appellate section was an opportunity compelling enough for her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS