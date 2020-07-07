John Grisham, Scott Turow Team With Amazon In Piracy Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Penguin Random House, John Grisham and other big-name authors filed suit Tuesday in Seattle federal court against the Ukrainian owners of e-book websites they claim are pirating works such as Grisham's legal thriller "The Litigators" and Scott Turow's "The Burden of Proof." Rodion Vynnychenko and Artem Besshapochny, both Ukrainian nationals and the creators and operators of Kiss Library and other e-book sites, have been illegally copying and selling pirated works written by well-known authors, thereby denying those authors, as well as Penguin Random House LLC and Amazon Content Services LLC, royalties under their copyright ownership, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS