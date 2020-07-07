L'Oreal's Ex-Patent Atty Says Whistleblower Suit Must Stand

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A former patent attorney for L'Oreal USA Inc. said Tuesday that a New Jersey federal court should deny L'Oreal's bid for summary judgment in his whistleblower case, arguing that the company had omitted or miscast facts and disputes that should go before a jury. Steven J. Trzaska said he had done enough to establish a whistleblower case against the cosmetics giant and its French parent company under New Jersey law and that the company's claim he was fired for bad performance was pretext for firing him for reporting that he and his department were being unethically pressured to file more patents....

