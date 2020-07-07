Littler Mendelson Dodges Suit Over Petco Case At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive an ex-Petco employee's civil rights lawsuit against Littler Mendelson PC and two firm lawyers with respect to their representation of the company in his now-settled discrimination suit, saying he cannot pursue the action against private attorneys. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno's Feb. 27 ruling nixing Doug Vaughn's pro se suit alleging the firm and attorneys Nina K. Markey and Martha J. Keon violated 42 U.S.C. § 1983 in connection with a purported conflict of interest in the underlying case against Petco Animal Supplies Inc....

