Chancery Won't Halt GPB Capital Mismanagement Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday refused to halt a derivative lawsuit filed against GPB Capital Holdings LLC and its officers alleging mismanagement of a general partnership that invests in automobile dealership groups, despite a call to stay the case as similar actions proceed elsewhere. During a hearing held virtually, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III also hinted that some of the Chancery Court suit's claims will likely survive dismissal bids by GPB and the officers, but that he would take the matter under advisement and render a decision at a later date on those motions. The vice chancellor denied a request to...

