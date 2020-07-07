10th Circ. Keeps Colo. Climate Suit In State Court

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's ruling that a Boulder, Colorado, suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. belongs in state court. An appeals court panel rejected the energy companies' argument that the case belonged in federal court because the companies were at times working under contracts with the federal government, under the doctrine known as "federal officer removal." The Tenth Circuit panel said that's the only grounds upon which it can review a Colorado federal judge's September order concluding the federal court lacked jurisdiction over the suit and remanding it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS