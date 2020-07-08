Shell, Exxon Urge 2nd Circ. To Revive $2.7B Nigeria Tax Award

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC asked the Second Circuit to reinstate their bid to enforce an annulled $2.7 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-owned oil company, which had accused them of underpaying tax. A federal district court erroneously refused to enforce the award against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. because it misinterpreted a standard of review for enforcing foreign arbitrations, the oil giants said in a reply brief Tuesday. Failing to enforce the arbitration award "would violate fundamental notions of decency and justice in this country," they said. Although the lower court declined to enforce the award, it found that...

