CDI Hit With ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Plan Management

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of CDI Corp. hit the engineering solutions company with a proposed ERISA class action Tuesday, claiming the company wasted their and others' retirement savings on unreasonably high fees and unnecessarily costly investment options. Adam Crawford and Lucia Depretto accused CDI, its board of directors and the CDI Corp. 401(k) Savings Plan Committee of breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in the suit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The company failed to use the plan's "substantial bargaining power" to lower the costs paid by plan participants, including by not taking advantage of institutional class...

