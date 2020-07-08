Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Farm Dismissed From $77M Tribal Hemp Seizure Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a farm from a tribal-owned company's suit against officials for San Joaquin County over their decision to seize $77 million worth of hemp crops, saying the farm did not establish standing in the case.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said in an order filed Tuesday that Marin County, California-based S.G. Farms needed to show that the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors infringed on a benefit the farm anticipated from an enforceable contract. But the farm had no written contract with tribal-owned Free Spirit Organics NAC, according to the opinion.

"Given that the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!