Calif. Farm Dismissed From $77M Tribal Hemp Seizure Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a farm from a tribal-owned company's suit against officials for San Joaquin County over their decision to seize $77 million worth of hemp crops, saying the farm did not establish standing in the case. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said in an order filed Tuesday that Marin County, California-based S.G. Farms needed to show that the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors infringed on a benefit the farm anticipated from an enforceable contract. But the farm had no written contract with tribal-owned Free Spirit Organics NAC, according to the opinion. "Given that the complaint...

