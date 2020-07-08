Advocates Get Class Cert. In Philadelphia ADA Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted class certification to a group of advocates with disabilities seeking to make the City of Philadelphia upgrade sidewalks and intersections to be handicap accessible during repaving projects, but also trimmed parts of their complaint that might have made the city increase its upgrades of existing sidewalks. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle said there could be nearly 200,000 members of the class, which claimed the city was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and a 1993 federal court order that said Philadelphia must install curb ramps and slopes whenever it repaves a street. "Plaintiffs have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS