Wirecard Faces Stock Drop Suit Over Missing $2.1B Scandal

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A Wirecard AG investor hit the German online payments company with a putative stock drop class action in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday, alleging that an accounting scandal that centers on a missing €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) and the subsequent arrest of its former CEO caused shares to tank. Carol A. Brown said that starting in 2015, the company made false and misleading statements about its financial status that, when revealed to be overly optimistic, caused stock prices to fall from more than $113 per share to less than a dollar per share over the course of a week. "Had plaintiff and...

