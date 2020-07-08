Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Adds $12M In Interest To $31M Tire Patent Verdict

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge refused Tuesday to erase a jury's $31.2 million infringement verdict against auto parts maker Schrader International over a 1990s patent for tire pressure monitoring, and added $12.1 million in interest to Schrader's bill.

The rulings came after a February trial in which a jury found that Schrader International Inc. infringed one claim of a patent granted in 1997 for a device for monitoring air pressure in pneumatic tires.

In the wake of the trial, Schrader argued the verdict was unsupportable, while the two plaintiffs, Swiss IP holding companies Wasica Finance GmbH and BlueArc Finance AG, asked for...

