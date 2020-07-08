RYB Education Exits Investor Suit Over Abusive Teachers

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Beijing-based educational services provider RYB Education Inc. dodged a securities fraud case over its teacher training and safety protocols after a New York state judge found that the company properly disclosed risks in its public filings. Investors Yiqing Zhang, Shuo Li and Ye Shao allege that RYB misled its shareholders about the quality of its teaching staff and security measures ahead of its September 2017 initial public offering. Two months after the IPO, media reports emerged that Chinese authorities were investigating sexual abuse allegations against an RYB kindergarten teacher in Beijing. But RYB included sufficient risk disclosures in its offering documents,...

