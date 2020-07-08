Nielsen Wants Byron Allen Studio's $30M Contract Suit Axed

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Nielsen Co. has told an Illinois federal court that there's no merit to claims that it charged exorbitant rates to a production company owned by media mogul Byron Allen, because the ratings giant simply charged the rates agreed on by the two sophisticated parties. Though Allen's CF Entertainment claims it should have received a low, introductory rate for Nielsen's ratings coverage of The Weather Channel, Nielsen said on Tuesday that its freely negotiated contract with CF Entertainment clearly supports the $500,000 monthly rate it charges to measure The Weather Channel's viewership. In a bid to toss the case, Nielsen argued that the higher rate...

