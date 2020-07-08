Gov't Says Co.'s Limited Response Voids Duty Rate Challenge

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Department of Commerce properly applied a duty rate of about 14% to the steel rebar of a Turkish importer because the company failed to fully cooperate with a subsidies investigation, the federal government told the Federal Circuit. Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS failed to disclose early on in the investigation that it participated in a duty-drawback program, according to court documents. As a result, the U.S. Court of International Trade rightly upheld Commerce's decision to use information about a separate Turkish subsidy as a substitute for missing data on the program for Habas, attorneys for the federal...

