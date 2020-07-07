Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Museum Willfully Blind To Nazi-Stolen Art, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge erred by finding that a Spanish museum owns a Camille Pissarro painting because it didn't have "actual knowledge" that Nazis looted it, David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP argued to the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday on behalf of family from whom the work was stolen.

The facts that U.S. District Judge John F. Walter reviewed during a bench trial showed that the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation at the very least had "willful blindness" to the painting's origins, which under Spanish law fulfills the "actual knowledge" standard, said Boies, who represents family of Lilly Cassirer, who was robbed of the painting...

