Student Debt Firm Exec Settles CFPB Claims With $7M Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- An executive of a student loan debt relief company that allegedly used ill-gotten credit reports to market its services has agreed to give the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau $25,000 in a $7 million settlement agreement — the full payment of which will be suspended if he fulfills several requirements. In a stipulated final judgment and order dated July 7, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said that Robert Hoose, the chief operating officer of Docu Prep Center Inc., would only have to give the CFPB a fraction of the multimillion-dollar sum as part of a deal in which Hoose neither admits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS