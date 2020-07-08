Iran Shipping Firms Can't Escape EU Sanctions Again

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- A group of Iranian shipping companies cannot escape a list of entities hit with asset freezes under European Union sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program, the bloc's second highest court ruled on Wednesday. The EU's General Court dismissed applications from the companies, including Ocean Capital Administration Group in Germany. They were seeking to annul sanctions imposed on them by the EU because of their links to Iran's top national carrier, Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, or IRISL, which had been blacklisted. The judges said allegations that the measures are illegal, unjustified and disproportionate are "unfounded." The court annulled sanctions...

