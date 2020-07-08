German Software Co. Raises $80M In Series D Round

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A German technology company focused on enterprise architecture software said Wednesday it grabbed $80 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs' growth equity arm. Bonn, Germany-based LeanIX said its Series D financing brings its total funding to over $120 million. The proceeds from the latest round will be used to continue growing its business and developing its products. The round was led by Goldman Sachs Growth and included Insight Partners and DTCP, according to a statement. "LeanIX is like Google Maps for a company's IT landscape: We provide information in the appropriate context to determine the exact location and...

