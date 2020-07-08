Trump Dossier Erred On Putin Bribery Claims, Judge Says

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that author Christopher Steele's firm didn't take "reasonable steps" to ensure the accuracy of a bribery allegation in its notorious report about President Donald Trump. In his 57-page ruling, High Court Judge Mark Warby found several instances where claims in the report were faulty, including that two of the men suing, Petr Olegovich Aven and Mikhail Fridman, had given informal advice on foreign policy to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the judge said Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd., had taken appropriate measures to try and ensure the accuracy of that information, he blasted Steele's firm for...

