DOJ Backs Solar Energy Customers In Rate Row At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has thrown its support behind a challenge to rates imposed by an Arizona utility on customers that supply some of their own power through solar panels, urging the Ninth Circuit to revive an antitrust case from consumers targeting the rates. The DOJ filed an amicus brief on Wednesday supporting the consumers as they appeal the January dismissal of their suit against the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, or SRP. The Justice Department previously supported a unit of Tesla Inc. that challenged the same rate structure as an attempt to stamp out competition from...

