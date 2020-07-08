Broker Fee Antitrust Fight Belongs In Arbitration, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit should reverse a ruling that would force a real estate brokerage to face proposed antitrust class claims accusing it of charging inflated fees, and instead let the company drag the dispute into arbitration, the firm has said. HomeServices of America Inc. made its case for reversal in a brief filed Monday, arguing that the Missouri federal court misapplied circuit precedent to find that an arbitration clause with a HomeServices subsidiary wasn't enough to keep the parent company out of the litigation. The cited precedent was Catamaran v. Towncrest Pharmacy, which tackled whether a court or arbitrator should be...

