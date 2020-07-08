EU Court Sets Ruling In Apple's Irish Tax Case For July 15

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The European Union's General Court will rule July 15 in an appeal by Ireland and Apple of an EU order for Apple to pay €13 billion ($14.7 billion) in back taxes, a court posting showed and Ireland's government confirmed Wednesday. A schedule on the Luxembourg-based court's website showed that the hearing next week will begin at 11 a.m. local time to announce a judgment in the combined cases Ireland v. Commission, number T-778/16, and Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe v. Commission, number T-892/16. A panel of five judges from the General Court's Seventh Chamber has been hearing both cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS