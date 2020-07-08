Tenet Unit, DOJ Ink $72M Deal To End FCA Kickback Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Tenet Healthcare Corp. unit inked a $72.3 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve whistleblower allegations that the company helped orchestrate a scheme in which doctors received kickbacks for referring patients to an Oklahoma hospital it owns, the department said Wednesday. USP OKC Inc., the Tenet-owned management company that owns part of the Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery LLC, and a group of physicians signed off on the deal that requires USP to pay $60.8 million to the federal government and $5 million to Oklahoma while the physicians will pay $5.7 million to the U.S....

