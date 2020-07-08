Chancery Wants To Tackle 'Novel' Marriott Data Breach Issues

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Wednesday denied a request to stall a derivative suit stemming from Marriott International Inc.'s massive data breach while multidistrict litigation proceeds in federal court, saying there are some "novel" issues of law for the Chancery Court to chime in on. During a hearing held via telephone, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard denied a bid to halt the Chancery Court action sought by two plaintiffs whose separate derivative suit has been consolidated into the massive MDL pending before U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Maryland federal court. The plaintiffs, Edmund Alves and John P. Moore, sought to intervene in...

