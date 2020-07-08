Calif. Judge Kills Fees On Landfill's Out-Of-Area Waste

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has struck down several fees imposed on a landfill owner estimated to be worth hundreds of millions, deciding Los Angeles County officials either didn't justify the fees or imposed fees that improperly discriminated against waste from outside the area. The conditional use permit Los Angeles County issued to Waste Connections entity Chiquita Canyon LLC imposed a fee that violates the Integrated Waste Management Act's prohibition against restricting the importation of solid waste to private landfills from other areas, Judge Daniel S. Murphy wrote in a filing made public Monday. And while some conditions of the permit were...

