Fla. Court Urges Instant Appeals Of Punitive Damages Orders

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday quashed an order allowing a plaintiff to add a claim for punitive damages against a nursing home in a negligence suit and suggested that the state amend its rules of appellate procedure to allow the immediate appeal of an order allowing the addition of a punitive damages claim. Florida's Second District Court of Appeal quashed the order allowing for the addition of a punitive damages claim against Life Care Centers of America Inc. because of a failure by the trial court to apply the admissible evidence to the statutory criteria for punitive damages. The appeals...

