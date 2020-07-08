Fed. Circ. Revives Amazon Networking Suit In Texas

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday partly rebooted a patent infringement suit against Amazon.com Inc. and Blizzard Entertainment Inc., ruling that a Texas federal judge wrongly deemed certain claims indefinite when their scope and meaning are "reasonably ascertainable by a skilled artisan." The three-judge panel's nonprecedential opinion flipped Western District of Texas Judge Lee Yeakel's findings that led to a July 2019 take-nothing final judgment against Via Vadis LLC and AC Technologies S.A. The companies claim Amazon and Blizzard are infringing a patent owned by AC Tech and licensed to Via Vadis that describes a system and method for optimizing access...

