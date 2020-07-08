2nd Circ. Says Barilla's Disclaimer No Good For Fill-Line Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a New York federal judge erred in approving a deal in which Barilla agreed to put a "fill-line" and disclaimer on its packaging to end allegations it deceptively underfilled its boxes, finding that the disclaimers do nothing for past pasta purchasers. Named plaintiffs Alessandro Berni, Domenico Salvati, Massimo Simioli and Giuseppe Santochirico claimed that they purchased boxes of Barilla's specialty pastas that were underfilled. Per the settlement, Barilla agreed to include a minimum "fill-line" on its packaging to indicate how much pasta was inside as well as language explaining that the pasta is sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS