9th Circ. Says Yellowstone Grizzlies Can't Be Isolated, Delisted

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld endangered species protections for Yellowstone-area grizzly bears on Wednesday, ruling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service improperly attempted to isolate and delist the population. In a unanimous three-judge panel opinion, the circuit court said that the U.S. government hasn't adequately looked at the impact that isolating the Yellowstone bear population would have on protections for the broader grizzly populations, which it described as an iconic symbol of the Rocky Mountain West and a success story for the Endangered Species Act. While FWS had said that isolation and delisting wouldn't impact the protected status of other grizzly bears...

