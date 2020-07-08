Crypto Co. Boss Accused Of $7M Fraud Eyes Deal With Feds

Law360, New York (July 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man charged with using his cryptocurrency-focused escrow company to obtain $7 million from clients for bitcoin he never delivered is near a deal with Manhattan federal prosecutors to avoid trial, according to a Tuesday court filing. Volantis Escrow Platform LLC boss Jon Barry Thompson, who was arrested last summer in the Keystone State and released on $500,000 bail, and the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office "expect to reach a disposition of this matter" — likely a guilty plea — according to a letter from prosecutors. "The parties expect to reach a disposition of this matter and respectfully request that the...

