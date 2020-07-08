Tech Consultant Fights AT&T's Attempt To Nix Theft Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A two-time Emmy Award-winning media and technology consultant asked a California federal judge Tuesday to keep his suit against AT&T alive, alleging he followed the law in informing the wireless provider that its employees had helped hackers steal $1.9 million in cryptocurrency from him. Customer Seth Shapiro said despite AT&T's allegations to the contrary in its motion to dismiss, he did have a reasonable expectation of privacy before his phone was compromised four times and private information collected, and he did sufficiently inform the phone company about the incidents and request relief before filing his suit in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS