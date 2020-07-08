9th Circ. Says Ore. Property Tax Discriminates Against BNSF

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Oregon's property tax regime unfairly discriminated against BNSF Railway by subjecting the rail carrier to tax on its intangible property but not intangible property of other commercial and industrial companies, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday. The Ninth Circuit said Oregon's property tax regime was "a discriminatory tax in disguise" for rail companies such as BNSF Railway. (AP) The three-judge panel found that Oregon's tax on BNSF's intangible personal property violates the federal Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act, or 4-R Act, which protects railroad companies from discriminatory taxes. The appellate court rejected the Oregon Department of Revenue's argument that the tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS