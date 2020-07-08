Witnesses' Screens Off Limits While Testifying Remotely

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Witnesses in a whistleblower case against King & Spalding LLP don't have to share their computer screens while they testify remotely, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday, turning aside a former employee's concern that lawyers representing the firm could secretly try to coach deponents. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni denied a request by David Joffe, a fired King & Spalding attorney suing the firm, to take steps to ensure that Proskauer Rose LLP lawyers representing his former employer comply with a court rule prohibiting private communication with witnesses while they are in the middle of a deposition. "There is no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS