Fiat Chrysler Escapes GM's RICO Suit Over UAW Bribes

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- General Motors can't prove it was directly harmed by an alleged racketeering scheme in which Fiat Chrysler bribed senior auto workers union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process and disadvantage rival carmakers, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, rises along the Detroit River in Detroit. A federal judge has dismissed GM's lawsuit alleging that Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Days after the Sixth Circuit cleared U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman to remain on the case despite General Motors' accusations that the jurist was...

